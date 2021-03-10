Left Menu

Tanla's DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation

Tanla Platforms Limited said today that the company is supporting enterprises in meeting the TCCCPR requirement to register content templates with the telecom regulator to ensure a smooth flow of commercial communication between businesses and their customers.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:16 IST
Tanla. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla Platforms Limited said today that the company is supporting enterprises in meeting the TCCCPR requirement to register content templates with the telecom regulator to ensure a smooth flow of commercial communication between businesses and their customers. Trubloq, Tanla's blockchain-based stack which was built to solve the unsolicited commercial communication is in accordance with the TRAI Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR).

The SMS and OTPs, when sent by enterprises are checked against the templates pre-registered by them on this blockchain platform. Trubloq enforces regulatory requirements by empowering customers and enabling enterprises and regulators in curbing the menace of spam calls and messages. Customers can own, control, and manage commercial communication directed to them, safeguarding themselves from fraudulent SMS and calls.

Enterprises that have registered their content templates enable an ecosystem of trust by making certain all commercial communication to their customers is safe from fraud and is delivered on time without any delays. Uday Reddy, Chairman, and CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "Tanla's Trubloq is built for enterprises to enrich customer experience and create an ecosystem of trust in commercial communication. Towards this, Tanla is committed to supporting all enterprises in ensuring speedy adoption and compliance of the said regulation."

"Tanla is supporting the enterprises in complying with the TCCCPR requirement in registering their content templates for commercial communication. Tanla's customer support, technology, and leadership teams are hand-holding customers and have been working with them round the clock to ensure regulatory protocol is met within the seven-day extension granted by the TRAI," Uday Reddy added. Trubloq was launched commercially in September 2020 in response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's request to combat the widespread problem of unsolicited commercial communication, to protect user information, as well as the integrity of the telecom sector. Since the launch, the platform is operating at full efficiency. Tanla has onboarded more than 34,000 enterprises and the DLT platform currently processes around 70% of A2P traffic in India, topping more than 1 billion interactions in a single day recently.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

