Education, healthcare ads continue to dupe consumers with false claims: ASCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:19 IST
Education and healthcare firms continue to dupe and mislead consumers with their misleading brand claims, as customer complaints against them being more than two-thirds of the total plaints in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to ASCI data.

During the third quarter, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) received 1,885 complaints against misleading advertisements, of which 582 were from education brand and 128 were from healthcare ads, it said on Wednesday.

What is more, throughout the year -- between April and December -- these two segments continue to lead the list of ad violators with as many as 1,062 complaints against the advertisements from education brands and 827 against healthcare ads.

As many as 117 foods and beverage advertisements were complained, 63 against personal care, 17 violations of guidelines for brand extension, 22 against real estate, 10 against visa and immigration services and 239 against ads from other categories.

Food & beverages brands were the third-biggest violators with 68 misleading ads, followed by personal care brands with 25 complaints.

During the year, which was hit by the pandemic, the council also found 236 violations of its pandemic directions, following which the council has in October 2020 introduced a COVID-19 advisory for advertisers to protect consumers from being misled during the pandemic.

Then in November, it introduced guidelines for online gaming to protect audiences from risks associated with games, involving real money.

Last September, the council had expanded its national advertising monitoring service to add digital advertising to its suo motu screening as a result over 3,000 digital platforms are tracked now.

During the first nine months of the fiscal, it received as many as 6,527 complaints and processed against 3,315 and 2,357 were upheld.

In Q3, of the 1,885 complaints, 1,230 ads were processed, upheld 902 violations and 251 were withdrawn/amended by advertisers. In the education sector, most violations involved false job guarantees and placements, and healthcare ads were making false claims about the cure for or prevention of the pandemic.

Other complaints included those against brands issuing comparative ads while prominent cases against honey brands were also in the spotlight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

