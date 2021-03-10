Left Menu

BlackOpal forays into NBFC sector

However, it will fund short term retail funding requirements as well.When asked about the demand in the real estate sector, Chauhan said there is a good demand in the Rs 31-75 lakh housing loan segment which are basically located in metro locations of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:20 IST
BlackOpal forays into NBFC sector

Asset management company BlackOpal on Wednesday announced its foray into the non-banking finance lending space and will mainly focus on financing stuck projects in the real estate sector.

The company has received license from the Reserve Bank of India to start NBFC operations, which will be carried out under a special purpose vehicle -- BlackOpal Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

BlackOpal has already raised USD 1.5 million by way of minority stake dilution, and plans to use 50 per cent of the funds in retail segment and the rest in real estate projects, BlackOpal Founder Prasoon Chauhan said.

''Our idea is whatever projects we are managing, if these projects have any financing requirement, then we are able to finance through the NBFC. In the next 3-6 months, we are again planning to raise USD 5-7 million. And by the end of 2022 March, we are hopeful to get our book size of USD 15-20 million (roughly around Rs 100-145 crore),'' he said.

Having already diluted a part of the stake to HNIs for USD 1.5 million, the company wants to focus first on creating liquidity for the projects which it is managing today or which are in the pipeline, Chauhan said.

Managing five projects totaling 2.5 million sq ft as on date, company's asset under management stands at about Rs 1,325 crore, he said.

Further, he said the NBFC will primarily focus on wholesale lending. However, it will fund short term retail funding requirements as well.

When asked about the demand in the real estate sector, Chauhan said there is a good demand in the Rs 31-75 lakh housing loan segment which are basically located in metro locations of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU lawmakers to debate declaring bloc an LGBT 'freedom zone'

The European Parliament is scheduled to debate a resolution on Wednesday that would declare the entire 27-member European Union a freedom zone for LGBT people.The move comes largely in reaction to developments over the past two years in Pol...

TN polls: AIADMK releases 2nd list of candidates; DMK calls it full of 'corrupt ministers'

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK on Wednesday released its second and final list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK has heavily criticised. As per the seco...

Pant reaches career-best seventh position in ICC Test rankings, Ashwin moves up to second

Following his breathtaking century in the fourth Test against England, young Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday achieved a career-best seventh position in the ICC Test rankings.Pant has jumped seven places after smashing ...

EXPLAINER-Why do dozens of U.S. states want to ban transgender women from sport?

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of U.S. states are proposing to ban transgender women and girls from competing in womens sports, in a move at odds with President Joe Bidens push for greater LGBT inclusi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021