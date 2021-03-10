Left Menu

Air Serbia and IATA to test COVID-19 vaccination travel pass

"We are proud to be among the first (airlines) globally to test the digital (vaccination) passport," the statement said, quoting Air Serbia CEO Duncan Naysmith. Last November IATA said its app will combine passport information with test and vaccination certificates received from participating laboratories.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:44 IST
Air Serbia and global aviation body IATA plan to begin testing a mobile application to help travellers to store and manage certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines, the Serbian flag carrier said on Wednesday. The testing of the Travel Pass application developed by IATA, which represents 290 airlines from 117 countries, would start in April on Air Serbia flights between Belgrade and Zurich in Switzerland, it said in a statement.

The Serbian government holds an 82% stake in Air Serbia, with the rest owned by United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways. "We are proud to be among the first (airlines) globally to test the digital (vaccination) passport," the statement said, quoting Air Serbia CEO Duncan Naysmith.

Last November IATA said its app will combine passport information with test and vaccination certificates received from participating laboratories. Serbia, which has a population of about 7 million, has repoerted 494,106 positive COVID-19 cases with 4,599 deaths.

