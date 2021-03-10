I-T refunds over Rs 2 lakh cr issued between Aprill 1 to Mar 8

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 2 lakh crore worth refunds to over 2.02 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 71,865 crore have been issued to over 1.99 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.28 lakh crore have been issued in 2.20 lakh cases.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 2,00,411 crore to more than 2.02 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 8th March 2021,” the I-T department tweeted.

