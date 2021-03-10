Left Menu

Applications filed in 19 nations for protection of GI, certification mark for Basmati: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:59 IST
Applications have been filed in as many as 19 foreign jurisdictions for protection of Geographical Indicator and Certification Mark for Basmati rice, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri said that so far, Certification Mark for 'Basmati' and its logo have been registered in four countries — UK, South Africa, New Zealand and Kenya.

A law firm has been engaged to initiate and deal with the consequential legal matters for the protection of GI/ Certification Mark for 'Basmati', both in India and foreign jurisdictions.

''Applications have been filed in 19 foreign jurisdictions for protection of GI/ Certification Mark vested in Basmati,'' he said.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

In another reply, Puri said that as on February 26, 2021, the value of scrips issued under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) is Rs 15,452.83 crore compared to Rs 39,530.45 crore in 2019-20.

The MEIS has been discontinued with effect from January 1, 2021.

Replying to a question about the UK, he said Britain has not sought flexibility in India's data norms as part of talks for trade and investment treaty.

''No sir,'' he said while replying to a question whether the UK has sought flexibility in India's data norms as part of talks for trade and investment treaty.

In a separate reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament that the AYUSH ministry is currently holding stakeholder consultations to explore setting up an AYUSH Export Promotion Council (EPC).

The Ministry of AYUSH has informed that the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been tasked with coordinating with the Department of Commerce and the Indian industry members who are interested in forming the corpus for a council, he added.

Replying to a question about start-ups, Goyal said that till February 28 this year, 13,703 trademark applications filed by start-ups have availed the benefit of a reduced fee.

