IBM, Joyalukkas tie up for digital customer experience

Thiruvananthapuram,Mar 10 (PTI): Joyalukkas, a leading jewellery retailer in the country, is collaborating with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) to design, develop and deploy a new cloud native e-commerce platform across 11 countries.

Apart from India, the countries are UAE, USA, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

The company was looking for a technology-driven solution to take on the evolving jewellery business - from handling daily price fluctuations to drawing insights from shopping patterns.

To achieve this, IBM has developed for Joyalukkas a cloud enabled e-commerce platform built on Adobes Magento Commerce, a press release said.

The company has also engaged with IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM GBS, to develop a roadmap for its digital journey.

By leveraging a design-thinking methodology, Joyalukkas defined the objective of its new digital strategy to identify and narrow down its target audience, which includes millennials and gold investors.

These insights help the company tailor a personalised country-specific experience for each of its customers on the new platform.

With the cloud native architecture, the e-commerce platform would integrate the companys existing applications like ERP, CRM, inventory management system and others.

The platform would assist the company automate its order and inventory management across its own site as well as on multiple online marketplaces where the companys merchandise is sold.

These capabilities would be fulfilled by leveraging on plug-ins from the Magento Marketplace for additional features using cloud-based APIs.

IBM further custom-built a product configurator that would enable Joyalukkas automate creation of stock-keeping units (SKUs) for easier inventory management.

Built for enhanced customer experience, the e-commerce platform would go live later this year.

Joy Alukkas, CMD of Joyalukkas Group, said, We wanted the best possible partner to re-imagine our e-commerce platform hence we picked IBM for this initiative. Our brick and mortar stores are spread across many countries, however, a strong online presence would help extend our reach to every nook and corner of the world.'' ''This initiative will further help us fulfil our vision of Ornamenting the World, he said.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director- International Operations of the group, saidtheaim is to provide a seamless, continuous consumer experience across any device or location a customer wishes to shop from.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner IBM Services, India/South Asia, said currently, companies in the gems and jewellery sector, operate in an experience-first world.

It is crucial to not just have online presence but also have a strategy that has digital and customer experience as pillars built on technology like cloud and AI.

The collaboration would ensure cost savings through streamlined market expansion and considerable operational time savings through automated inventory creation process,he said.

Accordingly to a recent EY report, India is one of the largest jewellery consumption markets in the world with a share of approximately 29 per cent; the gems & jewellery sector may grow by US$ 103.06 billion (INR 7.7 trillion) between 2019 and 2023.

Joyalukkas Group is into jewellery, money exchange, fashion and malls.

