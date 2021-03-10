Left Menu

RBI removes IDBI Bank from PCA framework

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The RBI on Wednesday removed IDBI Bank from its enhanced regulatory supervision or Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework after a gap of nearly four years on improved financial performance.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed IDBI Bank under PCA framework in May 2017, after it had breached the thresholds for capital adequacy, asset quality (net NPAs was over 13 per cent in March 2017), return on assets and the leverage ratio.

The performance of IDBI Bank was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on February 18, 2021.

It was noted that as per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio, the RBI said.

The bank has also provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments.

''Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that IDBI Bank Limited be taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring,'' the RBI said.

Life Insurance Corporation-owned IDBI Bank had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 378 crore for December quarter of 2020-21 on the back of healthy growth in interest income.

It had reported a standalone net loss of Rs 5,763 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income (NII) grew 18 per cent to Rs 1,810 crore as against Rs 1,532 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Its net interest margin (NIM) improved by 60 basis points to 2.87 per cent as compared to 2.27 per cent in the year-ago period.

Gross NPA ratio declined to 23.52 per cent from 28.72 per cent in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Net NPAs eased to 1.94 per cent as against 5.25 per cent.

