US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tepid inflation data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:03 IST
Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.2 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 31906.96. The S&P 500 rose 16.5 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 3891.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 160.9 points, or 1.23%, to 13234.733 at the opening bell.

