Left Menu

Exports in March expected to record healthy growth: Commerce Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:14 IST
Exports in March expected to record healthy growth: Commerce Secy

The country's exports are steadily recovering and it is expected to record a healthy growth rate in March, a top government official said on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the country's merchandise exports were impacted on account of the COVID pandemic.

''But since then, there is a steady cumulative recovery. Our exports turned positive in September 2020. After September, there was borderline negative (growth) for a few months, then in January 2021, it was positive again.

''February was more or less even and now March is again promising to be significantly positive,'' he said in a webinar.

He added that India's exports borne the shock well and it has recovered quickly from the pandemic.

India's exports marginally declined 0.25 per cent to USD 27.67 billion in February while imports grew by 6.98 per cent to USD 40.55 billion during the month.

The official trade data for March will be released in April.

He also said there is a need to recover in areas like gems and jewellery and petroleum and there is a ''need to sustain the gains in areas like pharma, and food products''.

About trade agreements, he said that India has implemented 10 free trade pacts and six preferential trade agreement.

''We have FTAs (free trade agreement) with major economic powers'' including with Japan, Korea and ASEAN, he said adding ''we have not done badly in FTA and we are serious about growing this space,'' the secretary added.

Further, he said that India is emerging as a major investment destination hub in the world and the government is taking steps in that direction.

Wadhwan said that huge investment opportunities are there in the services sector like finance, and insurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Van Aert wins Tirreno-Adriatico opening stage

Belgian Wout van Aert produced a flawless sprint to win the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race, a 156-km ride around Lido di Camaiore in Italy on Wednesday. Van Aert, a one-day race and cyclocross specialist, timed his effort to pe...

PM, Saudi Crown Prince review ties; Modi expresses wish to expand bilateral trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over phone on Wednesday during which the PM expressed his desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indi...

Thiagarajan to chair CII's Western chapter

B Thiagarajan, the managing director of air-conditioning major Blue Star, was on Wednesday elected as the chairman of the western chapter of the industry lobby CII for FY22.The chamber also said Sunil Chordia, the chairman of the Rajratan G...

Pietersen wants Eng selectors and management to answer for Test series 'debacle' against Ind

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has slammed the media for constant questioning of players on the rest and rotation policy adopted by the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB. In the recently-concluded Test series against India, Englan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021