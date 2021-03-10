Left Menu

216 couples got UP govt's grant for marriage in Noida in 2020-21, over 70% beneficiaries SC/ST

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:18 IST
As many as 216 financially weak couples in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have benefitted from the Uttar Pradesh government's marriage grant scheme so far in 2020-21, officials said on Wednesday.

These beneficiaries have got state aid worth Rs 43,20,000 at Rs 20,000 per couple, District Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh said.

''So far, a grant has been given for the marriage of 216 couples, including a total of 58 general and 158 scheduled caste and scheduled tribe beneficiaries,'' Singh said.

''With an amount of Rs 20,000 per couple, grants worth Rs 11,60,000 have been given to the general category beneficiaries and Rs 31,60,000 to those from SC/ST categories. The amount has been transferred in the bank account of the brides,'' he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a scheme to provide financial support of Rs 20,000 as marriage grant to couples from economically weaker sections of the society, according to the officials.

The social welfare department's aid is provided to general and SC/ST couples under mandatory conditions like the age of bride and groom being 18 and 21 years, respectively, and application for the grant being made within a period of 90 days before or after the marriage, they said.

