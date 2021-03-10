Left Menu

China approves $1.5 billion currency swap with Sri Lanka

Dwindling foreign reserves, a tumbling currency and rising debt levels have dogged Sri Lanka over the last year, leading to increasing fears of a default. The government of Prime Minister Gotabaya Rajapaksa - which has drawn the country closer to China to the frustration of neighbour India - says this will not happen.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:22 IST
China approves $1.5 billion currency swap with Sri Lanka

China has approved a 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) currency swap with Sri Lanka, a government spokesman in Colombo said on Wednesday, giving some respite from concerns about public finances. The deal will allow the island to weather "present difficulties", State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in an interview with the Daily Mirror earlier on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's government bonds surged after the announcement, with Sri Lanka's dollar-denominated bond due in July 2021 climbing 3.5 cents to 96.3 cents and its highest level since March 2020. The January 2022 issue jumped 4.8 cents, Tradeweb data showed. Dwindling foreign reserves, a tumbling currency and rising debt levels have dogged Sri Lanka over the last year, leading to increasing fears of a default.

The government of Prime Minister Gotabaya Rajapaksa - which has drawn the country closer to China to the frustration of neighbour India - says this will not happen. It has called downgrades by credit rating agencies and negative comments from investment banks in recent months politically motivated. "(The swap deal) buys time given FX reserves are at multi-year lows and there are still significant FX payments into year end," said Raza Agha, head of emerging markets credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management.

"But the question remains - buy time for what? The need of the hour is an IMF program to anchor fiscal consolidation given government debt was projected at just shy 100% of GDP at the end of last year," said Agha. Sri Lanka had previously sought a fresh currency swap deal with India.

But that prospect diminished after India said any further extension of existing funding was contingent on Sri Lanka having a staff-level agreement for an IMF program, Patrick Curran, senior economist at Tellimer, wrote in a recent report, noting the government's position of "continuing to resist an IMF program." Sri Lanka's central bank governor W.D. Lakshman said last month the country was in talks with foreign governments and multilateral partners regarding financing options.

($1 = 6.5108 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Saudi Crown Prince review ties; Modi expresses wish to expand bilateral trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over phone on Wednesday during which the PM expressed his desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indi...

Spain says unaware of deal to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine

The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it said on Wednesday, after Moscows RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany...

Cycling-Van Aert wins Tirreno-Adriatico opening stage

Belgian Wout van Aert produced a flawless sprint to win the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race, a 156-km ride around Lido di Camaiore in Italy on Wednesday. Van Aert, a one-day race and cyclocross specialist, timed his effort to pe...

Thiagarajan to chair CII's Western chapter

B Thiagarajan, the managing director of air-conditioning major Blue Star, was on Wednesday elected as the chairman of the western chapter of the industry lobby CII for FY22.The chamber also said Sunil Chordia, the chairman of the Rajratan G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021