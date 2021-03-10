Left Menu

Kerry says Paris Agreement signatories not doing enough to limit global warming

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said at a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that the world was not doing enough to respect the Paris Agreement commitments to limit global warming.

Asked about the possibility of introducing a carbon border tax, he said the new U.S. administration had not yet decided on that.

"Whether or not we think that is the right tool or not we have not yet been able to sit down and evaluate that. Our friends from France are planning to do a deep dive on it, that could be very constructive and we look forward to hearing from them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

