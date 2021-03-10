DoT amends UAS Licence agreement for procurement of telecom equipment

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended the Unified Access Services (UAS) Licence agreement for the procurement of telecom equipment to incorporate guidelines for the National Security Directive on Telecommunication sector, which provides for the government declaring a list of "trusted sources" and "trusted products" for the benefit of telecom service providers to maintain the integrity of the supply chain security. Sources said the DoT has amended the Unified License Agreement by adding a sub-clause in security conditions.

They said it provides that the government through the designated authority will have the right to impose conditions for the procurement of telecommunication equipment on grounds of defence of India or matters related to national security. The licensee will be required to provide any information when sought by the designated authority. The sources said the designated authority shall notify the categories for equipment for which the requirement related to trusted sources are applicable.

They said the designated authority may also notify a list of designated sources from whom no procurement can be done. Procedure for inclusion of Telecommunication equipment in the list of trusted sources will be issued by the Designated Authority. Sources said the licensee shall only connect trusted products in its network from June 15 20121, and also seek permission from the designated authority for upgrading existing network.

They said the directions will not affect ongoing annual maintenance contracts (AMC) or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on the date of effect. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had in December last year accorded approval for National Security Directive on the Telecommunication sector. It entailed the government declaring a list of trusted sources, trusted products for the benefit of telecom service providers to maintain the integrity of the supply chain security.

Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said after the CCS meeting that telecom service providers were required to connect new devices which are designated trusted products. The minister had said the policy will come into operation after 180 days from the date of approval.

"Considering the need to ensure India's national security, the Cabinet has accorded approval for the National Security Directive on the telecommunications sector. Under the provisions of this directive, in order to maintain the integrity of the supply chain security, the government will declare a list of trusted sources, trusted products for the benefit of telecom service providers to be covered under this directive," he had said. The minister had said the decision is important from point of view of national security.

The move had come at a time when the government blocked several mobile applications linked to China amid the standoff in eastern Ladakh. Prasad had said the methodology to designate trusted products will be devised by the designated authority, who is the National Cyber Security Coordinator.

"Telecom Sevice providers are required to connect new devices which are designated, trusted products. The designated authority will make its determination based on approval of a committee headed by the Deputy NSA (National Security Advisor)," he had said. The minister had said a list of designated sources from whom no procurement can be done may also be created.

He had said that from among the sources declared as a trusted source by the designated authority, those which meet the criteria of the Department of Telecom's preferential market access scheme will be certified as "India Trusted sources". (ANI)

