Labour minister launches convergence of ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Employees of covered units and establishments drawing wages up to Rs 10,000 per month come under the purview of the scheme for social security benefits.However, employees earning up to Rs 50 a day as wages are exempted from payment of their part of contribution. The state governments bear one-eighth share of expenditure on medical benefit within the per-capita ceiling of Rs 900 per annum and all additional expenditure beyond the ceiling.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:14 IST
Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday launched the convergence of the ESI Scheme with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat PMJAY), according to an official statement.

The move will help 1.35 crore insured workers and their dependent family members to get cashless medical care services in the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY-empanelled hospitals without any referral, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) said in a statement.

As part of the convergence, the beneficiaries of PM-JAY will also be able to avail cashless treatment at 15 underutilised ESIC hospitals and medical colleges in Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

''The convergence of ESI Scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was launched by Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MoS Labour and Employment and chairman of ESIC on March 10, 2021, on the culmination day of ESIC Special Services Fortnight at Shram Shakti Bhawan,'' it said.

The convergence will initially be effective in 113 designated districts where medical care infrastructure under the ESI Scheme are not available in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

A total of 1.35 crore insured workers and their dependent family members of these 113 districts will get cashless medical care services in the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY-empanelled hospitals without any referral.

The convergence will not only ensure hassle-free medical care but will also enhance the workers' satisfaction. To avail the medical benefit, the ESI beneficiary needs to carry with them only the ESIC e-Pehchan card or health passbook and Aadhaar card.

Under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, ESIC provides social protection to workers, immediate dependent or family in the organised sector, in contingencies, such as sickness, maternity and death or disablement due to an employment injury or occupational hazard.

The ESI scheme is mainly financed by contributions raised from employees covered under the scheme and their employers, as a fixed percentage of wages. Employees of covered units and establishments drawing wages up to Rs 10,000 per month come under the purview of the scheme for social security benefits.

However, employees earning up to Rs 50 a day as wages are exempted from payment of their part of contribution. The state governments bear one-eighth share of expenditure on medical benefit within the per-capita ceiling of Rs 900 per annum and all additional expenditure beyond the ceiling.

