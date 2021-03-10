Left Menu

Cyber security critical for digital banking success: SBI official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:35 IST
Cyber security critical for digital banking success: SBI official

Cyber security is critical for the success of digital banking and banks should create the infrastructure to win customers' trust for all such transactions, a senior SBI official said on Wednesday.

Digital banking or Figital is here to stay and is the future but it is equally important to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders, State Bank of India (SBI) Deputy Managing Director and Chief Digital Officer Ravindra Pandey said at a webinar.

''It is important to win the customers' trust in any system. It is the objective of banks to create and win the customers' trust, such that all transactions are routed through banks as is presently done by multiple payment apps,'' Pandey was quoted as saying in a release issued by industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The official said that fintech has bought about changes in the customer mindset and it is an era of techfins rather than fintech.

Digital banking has helped in enhancing customer relationship, engagement and satisfaction and reduced operating cost, processing cycle time, among others, he added.

Digital banking is thriving on artificial intelligence and technical algorithm models which help to find out the customer's ability to pay and also the intention to pay along with credit ratings of the customer.

According to the official, conventional operating models have given way to new channels. There are three areas in fintech that needs to be intertwined to make it a success -- payment and remittance; process improvement – compliance and risk management; and customer engagement --, he noted.

Sanjay Aggarwal, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the banking industry is moving towards a more collaborative and open environment while focusing on data protection and minimising systemic risks.

Representatives from fintech companies, NBFCs and other financial sector also participated in the webinar. PTI KPM RAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.He made the remarks during a debate in the House over th...

FEATURE-How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Behind the counter of Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, near Philadelphia, owner Mayank Amin has been working late into the night since his independent drugstore received state approval to administer COVID-19 vaccines in late January. The...

Josh Philippe to miss 2021 IPL, Finn Allen to replace him at RCB

Young Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe will miss the IPL beginning April 9 and will be replaced by New Zealands Finn Allen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketk...

Chinese national sustains minor injuries in attack in Pak

A Chinese national sustained minor injuries when unidentified armed men opened fired at the vehicle in which he was travelling in Karachi, police said.However, a passer-by was hit by a bullet in the attack and was rushed to hospital.Senior ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021