Left Menu

Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:07 IST
Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

Striking a delicate balance, the United States and South Korea have agreed Seoul will pay 13.9 per cent more this year for hosting American troops as part of a multiyear deal crafted to keep Seoul's share of the overall cost within historical norms, officials said on Wednesday.

The deal, which had been announced earlier this week but without financial details, ends a long stalemate that had strained relations between allies after the Trump administration demanded a five-fold increase in Seoul's contributions.

President Joe Biden's willingness to quickly accept smaller increases is cast by the State Department as evidence that the Biden administration wants to repair relations with key allies in East Asia as it focuses on regional unity in confronting China and North Korea.

The State Department announced Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Tokyo and Seoul next week for security consultations to “reaffirm the United States' commitment to strengthening our alliances.” Blinken will be joined in both meetings by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also will visit India.

American and South Korean officials, in separate briefings for reporters in Washington and Seoul, said the 13.9% increase will apply to the South Korean government's payments this year. In each of the following four years, the increase will match increases in Seoul's national defense budget.

The previous agreement had expired at the end of 2019; the new deal covers 2020 retroactively by keeping South Korea's payment the same as 2019 at about 1.04 trillion Korean won, or the equivalent of about $910 million at current exchange rates. For this year, Seoul agreed to pay 1.18 trillion won, or about $1 billion. That is a 13.9% increase, which a State Department official said is the largest since 2004.

Overall, South Korea will be paying about 44% of the overall cost of having American troops based on the peninsula, not counting U.S. military and civilian salaries. The State Department said that is similar to Seoul's share over many years. The U.S. has about 28,500 troops in South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.He made the remarks during a debate in the House over th...

IPL 2021: RCB sign New Zealand wicket-keeper Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

Indian Premier League IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB have roped in New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season. Philippe, who made his debut in...

FEATURE-How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Behind the counter of Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, near Philadelphia, owner Mayank Amin has been working late into the night since his independent drugstore received state approval to administer COVID-19 vaccines in late January. The...

Josh Philippe to miss 2021 IPL, Finn Allen to replace him at RCB

Young Australian wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe will miss the IPL beginning April 9 and will be replaced by New Zealands Finn Allen in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed up New Zealand wicketk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021