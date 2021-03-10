Left Menu

2.52 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Immunisation of frontline workers started on February 2.The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.52 crore with 9.22 lakh jabs given on Wednesday till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses administered, 71,70,519 healthcare and 70,31,147 frontline workers were given the first dose, while 39,77,407 healthcare and 5,82,118 frontline workers the second dose, according to a provisional report. Besides, 9,29,359 people aged 45 years and above with specific comorbidities and 55,99,143 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of vaccine.

''Total 9,22,039 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 54th-day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of this, 7,25,930 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,96,109 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said, adding final reports for Wednesday would be completed by late in the night.

The 7,25,930 beneficiaries who received the first dose of vaccine on Wednesday included 4,95,026 senior citizens and 95,834 individuals aged between 45 and 60 years with specified comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers receiving vaccine jabs. Immunisation of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

