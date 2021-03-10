Left Menu

Ahead of IPO, Anupam Rasayan raises Rs 225 cr from anchor investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:25 IST
Ahead of IPO, Anupam Rasayan raises Rs 225 cr from anchor investors

Speciality chemical company Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Friday.

It has been decided to allocate 40,48,647 shares to 15 anchor investors at Rs 555 per share, which is the upper band of the initial public offer. At this price, the company has mopped-up Rs 225 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

The anchor book saw participation from multiple pools of capital, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and alternative investment funds. Also, the book saw participation from investors across the globe, including India, Asia, the UK and the US.

Among the 15 anchor investors are Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund (MF), Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Fidelity International, Sundaram MF, SBI Life Insurance Co, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Malabar Select Fund and Max Life Insurance Co.

The IPO aggregating up to Rs 760 crore is an entirely fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds of the issue would be mainly used to pay the debt.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 553-555 a share for its Rs 760-crore initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 12 and close on March 16.

The Surat-based company has reserved about 2.20 lakh shares for employees. Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.

Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products and now it makes speciality chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries.

It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities based in Gujarat with a combined aggregate installed capacity of around 23,396 metric tonne, of which 6,726 metric tonne was added in March 2020.

The company mainly caters to the agrochemical, personal care and pharmaceutical sectors, which accounted for over 95 per cent of its revenues in 2019-20. Its clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company and UPL Limited.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 45 per cent to Rs 539.22 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2020, from Rs 371.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are merchant bankers for the issue.

The company, which filed preliminary papers for the IPO with the regulator in December, obtained its go-ahead in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records another 5,926 coronavirus cases, 190 deaths

London UK, March 10 ANIXinhua Another 5,926 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,234,924, according to official figures released Wednesday. The country also ...

22-year-old man dies in Delhi hospital two weeks after being set on fire for objecting to loud music

A 22-year-old man has died at a hospital here, two weeks after he was set on fire by some people following a dispute over playing loud music in Rohinis Begampur area, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, two friends of the vict...

Noida Authority takes possession of land allotted to Wave Group due to pending dues

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has taken over possession of 1.08 lakh sq metre commercial land that was allotted to real estate developer Wave Group, over unpaid dues of about Rs 2,500 crore.The group termed the action as high han...

Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.He made the remarks during a debate in the House over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021