Left Menu

India has provided over 481 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:52 IST
India has provided over 481 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India has provided over 481 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries, the government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said external supplies are done factoring in domestic production, requirements of the national vaccination programme and requests for the Made-in-India vaccines.

The supplies will continue in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner, depending on production and needs of the national vaccination programme, he said.

India started external supplies of Made-in-India vaccines on January 20, the minister said.

Supplies are being undertaken in three ways -- grant, commercial sales by the manufacturers and through vaccine alliance GAVI's COVAX facility.

According to details given by Muraleedharan of vaccines shipped from India till March 4, out of 481.06 lakh vaccine doses sent to various countries, 73.5 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance, 288.4 lakh on commercial basis and 119.16 lakh doses for COVAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar govt may have won trust vote, but has fallen in the eyes of people: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the state government may have won the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Opposition, but it has fallen in the eyes of the people.The BJP-JJP government in Harya...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...

U.S. returns 280 pre-Hispanic archaeological pieces to Mexico

Mexico has received 280 pre-Hispanic archaeological pieces that were in the United States, amid efforts by authorities to recover part of the countrys cultural heritage, the Mexican government said. The pieces are at the National Institute ...

Officials injured while chasing truck carrying illegally mined sand

Two officials of the revenue department were injured while chasing a truck carrying illegally mined sand in Maharashtras Jalna district on Wednesday morning, police said.The incident took place in Moti Bagh area.Ganesh Kakde, resident of Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021