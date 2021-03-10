Left Menu

Several PSU banks fill posts of executive directors

While B Vijayakumar from Bank of India assumed charge as the ED of Bank of Maharashtra from March 10, 2021 upto the date of age of superannuation March 10, 2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the Pune based lender in a filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:00 IST
Several PSU banks fill posts of executive directors

Several public sector banks on Wednesday announced key appointments to fill up posts of executive directors.

Bank of India said there were three appointments for executive directors.

The government through a notification dated March 9, 2021 has appointed Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta and M Karthikeyan as executive directors of Bank of India, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Whereas Kalia has come from Union Bank of India and Karthikeyan from Indian Bank, Dasgupta is an internal candidate.

The appointments are for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said, adding ''They have assumed office today, ie March 10, 2021.'' Bank of Baroda said Debadatta Chand has been appointed as Executive Director for a period of three years from March 10, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Chand previously worked at chief general manager at Punjab National Bank.

''This is to inform that Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services...appointed Vivek Wahi, General Manager, Bank of India as Executive Director in Central Bank of India for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders,'' Central Bank of India said in a separate filing.

Likewise, K Satyanarayana Raju assumed charge as the Executive Director at Canara Bank and his term is fixed for three years. Nitesh Ranjan, chief general manager at Union Bank, has been elevated as the Executive Director for three years with effect from March 10, 2021.

Swarup Kumar Saha has been made Executive Director of the Punjab National Bank for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office (i.e. 10.03.2021), or until further orders, whichever is earlier, PNB said.

Raghavendra Venkatashcshan Kollegal took charge as Executive Director of Punjab & Sind Bank from the date of assumption of office till the date of his superannuation, i.e. 30.06.2023 or until further orders, said the lender. He was previously with Bank of India.

Indian Bank's lmran Amin Siddiqui got elevated as Executive Director for three years with effect from date of joining (March 10, 2021). While B Vijayakumar from Bank of India assumed charge as the ED of Bank of Maharashtra from March 10, 2021 upto the date of age of superannuation (March 10, 2023) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the Pune based lender in a filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar govt may have won trust vote, but has fallen in the eyes of people: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the state government may have won the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Opposition, but it has fallen in the eyes of the people.The BJP-JJP government in Harya...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...

U.S. returns 280 pre-Hispanic archaeological pieces to Mexico

Mexico has received 280 pre-Hispanic archaeological pieces that were in the United States, amid efforts by authorities to recover part of the countrys cultural heritage, the Mexican government said. The pieces are at the National Institute ...

Officials injured while chasing truck carrying illegally mined sand

Two officials of the revenue department were injured while chasing a truck carrying illegally mined sand in Maharashtras Jalna district on Wednesday morning, police said.The incident took place in Moti Bagh area.Ganesh Kakde, resident of Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021