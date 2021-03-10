Left Menu

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:23 IST
Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Nagpur district

A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging himself at Mahadula in Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rameshwar Shivcharan Kelekar (30).

As per his family, Kelekar had taken loans of over Rs 2 lakh from a nationalized bank and also by mortgaging jewelery but suffered losses as his cotton crop was damaged by unseasonal rains.

He had sold his paddy crop to the Maharashtra State Co-op Tribal Development Corporation but was yet to receive Rs 50,000 from it.

The family had arranged his marriage but he was distressed due to the financial woes, police said.

On Tuesday evening he went to his farm and hanged himself from a tree, police said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK KRK

