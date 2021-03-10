Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to name Feinberg to oversee $500 mln Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:35 IST
The U.S. Justice Department will name victim compensation experts Ken Feinberg and Camille Biros to oversee a $500 million victim compensation fund for the relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, sources briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. As part of a settlement with the Justice Department, Boeing in January agreed to pay $500 million to compensate the heirs, relatives, and beneficiaries of the 346 passengers who died in Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the Ethiopian crash that led to the MAX's 20-month grounding worldwide, which was lifted in November.

