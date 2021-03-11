Mexican same-store retail sales fell 1.5% in February: ANTAD

Mexican same-store retail sales fell 1.5% in February: ANTADReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:24 IST
Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales fell by 1.5% in February compared with the same month last year.
Sales for the month totaled 207.3 billion pesos ($9.91 billion), ANTAD said.
