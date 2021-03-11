Mexican same-store retail sales fell 1.5% in February: ANTAD

Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Wednesday that same-store sales fell by 1.5% in February compared with the same month last year.

Sales for the month totaled 207.3 billion pesos ($9.91 billion), ANTAD said.

Advertisement

Also Read: America Ferrera to turn director with 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)