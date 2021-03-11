Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Feinberg to oversee $500 million Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

Prominent attorneys Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros will be named to oversee a $500 million victim compensation fund for the relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, a spokeswoman for Feinberg confirmed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:25 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Feinberg to oversee $500 million Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

Prominent attorneys Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros will be named to oversee a $500 million victim compensation fund for the relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, a spokeswoman for Feinberg confirmed on Wednesday. As part of a settlement with the Justice Department, Boeing Co in January agreed to pay $500 million to compensate the heirs, relatives and beneficiaries of the passengers who died in Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2018 and 2019.

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the Ethiopian crash that led to the MAX's 20-month grounding worldwide, which was lifted in November. Boeing and the Justice Department declined to comment.

The $500 million was part of a $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement Boeing reached with federal prosecutors in January over the MAX. Boeing was required to propose three candidates for the position and the Justice Department had the right to choose the administrator from among the candidates proposed.

The settlement, which allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution, also includes a fine of $243.6 million and compensation to airlines of $1.77 billion over fraud conspiracy charges related to the plane’s flawed design. The Justice Department said in January, "Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception."

Under the terms of the settlement, the $500 million fund does not impact ongoing litigation against Boeing by relatives. Feinberg will make recommendations about payments but the Justice Department will make final decisions on all payments. In July 2019, Boeing named Feinberg to oversee the distribution of $50 million to the families of those killed in the crashes.

Feinberg and Biros have administered many compensation funds including for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, General Motors Co ignition switch crashes and numerous school shootings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March -sources

Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

When Irishman Aengus Kelly got his first job in aircraft leasing in 1996 it was with a firm so down on its luck the American giant General Electric had an option to buy it for one dollar.Three years earlier, GE had taken over the jewels of ...

Bengal poll observers meet govt officials, discuss law and order

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on Ma...

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021