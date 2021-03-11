PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK food manufacturers face fresh hit from Brexit red tape https://on.ft.com/3vcqHFA - Teesside jobs boost as GE confirms plans for UK wind turbine plant https://on.ft.com/3vcCyDo

Advertisement

- Serco chief Rupert Soames receives 4.9 mln stg pay package https://on.ft.com/3erEdPD - Alexander Schutz to leave Deutsche Bank supervisory board https://on.ft.com/3ciMCCq

Overview - Food manufacturers in the UK have warned that they are seeing millions of pounds in extra costs due to Brexit red tape from April onwards, when the European Commission will introduce new layers of bureaucracy on food imports.

- General Electric Co plans to build an offshore wind blade manufacturing plant in Teesside, UK, creating 750 jobs. - Serco Group Plc's Chief Executive Rupert Soames received a pay package of 4.9 million pounds ($6.82 million) in 2020, during which the outsourcing company was involved in a controversy in the UK's troubled COVID-19 testing programme.

- Austrian financier Alexander Schutz, who came under firing for his links with the chief of payments company Wirecard AG , will leave Deutsche Bank AG's supervisory board. ($1 = 0.7180 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)