Openbravo achieves +30% retail software revenue growth in 2020

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:22 IST
BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, the global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, today announced its 2020 results.

• Despite the pandemic, the company achieved a +30% retail software revenue growth of its omnichannel platform for retailers, compared to 2019.

• In France, revenues multiplied by 3x • Cloud revenues, corresponding to customers of the Openbravo Managed Cloud service, also increased by more than 60% in part driven by a 31% increase in the number of customers.

Growth supported by the omnichannel imperative and the new role of physical stores In a highly uncertain environment, Openbravo was able to respond to the new challenges imposed by the pandemic that have rapidly become critical priorities in the new retail reality. In particular, helping retailers to leverage the exponential online commerce growth through the transformation of the physical stores to deliver new services, such as Click and Collect, even during lockdown periods, and more secure in-store shopping experiences.

Openbravo cloud-native capabilities enabled also to continue with the execution of ongoing projects, with all preparation, deployment and support tasks fully executed remotely.

Consolidated positioning in France and growth in Spain 2020 results were especially positive in France, where Openbravo has rapidly become a retail software provider of choice in less than 3 years.

New customers like Caroll, agnès b, Weldom and Conserverie la belle-iloise, have been added to a growing list of leading French brands and retailers, who have preferred Openbravo to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategies. The relationship with already existing customers like BUT, Decathlon or Zôdio (Adeo group) has also been consolidated during 2020.

In Spain, new names like e-commerce player Colvin or Lanzarote's tourism agency CACT (Centros de Arte, Cultura y Turismo de Lanzarote) have also been added, all together with the further strengthening of strategic relationships like with Toys ''R'' Us Iberia.

Extended omnichannel offer and new strategic alliances The company also announced important additions to its cloud-based omnichannel platform offering. These included amongst others a new order management system, a new reporting and analysis system as well as improved versions of its multi-store management solution and warehouse and inventory management system. New cloud options like Microsoft Azure for Openbravo Cloud were also added.

The company also closed new strategic partnerships with leading international technology companies like Adyen, Zebra, Avalara or VTEX, which help to extend the value offered by Openbravo's cloud-based omnichannel platform to customers.

''2020 has been a very challenging year for retail. At Openbravo we are very proud to have been able to help our clients to progress in their digital transformation and omnichannel initiatives. Our results, especially in France, clearly show that our value proposition resonates exceptionally well with brands and retailers, in today's market probably even more than ever before,'' said Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo.

About Openbravo Openbravo is the omnichannel software platform of choice for brands and retailers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategy. Flexible, cloud-based and mobile-enabled, it allows integration between the online and physical channels, personalized, convenient and safer store shopping experiences, as well as intelligent order management with a single and real-time view of inventory. International brands like BUT, Caroll, Decathlon, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG, Toys ''R'' Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals.

To learn more visit openbravo.com.

Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

