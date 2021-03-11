Left Menu

China stocks jump on upbeat lending data, Hong Kong tracks Wall Street rally

Official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank sought to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms. "The improvement of credit structure pointed to the robust financial stability, and we reckon that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is in no rush to tighten its monetary policy stance for now," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:54 IST
China stocks jump on upbeat lending data, Hong Kong tracks Wall Street rally
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Mainland China stocks jumped on Thursday as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries, while Hong Kong shares gained following an overnight rally on Wall Street. Official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank sought to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms.

"The improvement of credit structure pointed to the robust financial stability, and we reckon that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is in no rush to tighten its monetary policy stance for now," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.78% at 3,417.63 points, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.13% to 5,024.56.

By midday, the financial sector sub-index rose 1.9%, the consumer staples sector was up 3.78%, the real estate index climbed 0.81% and the healthcare sub-index gained 3.37%. The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.78%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.64% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.64%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.51% to 11,337.54, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.6% at 29,371.23. Analysts said gains in Hong Kong were tracking surges on Wall Street overnight, as the S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history.

Sino-U.S. relations re-emerged as another key market focus as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration. Separately, China is considering adjusting the investment threshold for Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market to boost liquidity and improve rules for the registration system. ​

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce nominations

Hollywood star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15.The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS in a statement posted o...

US will speak out forcefully against China committing 'genocide' against Uyghur Muslims: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province, as several lawmakers expressed concerns about the deteriorating human rights ...

Two teams from India working on solutions for countering deepfakes reach 2021 Microsoft Imagine Cup finals

Tech giant Microsofton Wednesday said two teams from India -- that have worked on cybersecurity solution to counter deepfakes and assistive technology for people with a low vision -- will represent the country at the global finals of the in...

Scaffolding collapses during railway track repair work, 1 killed

A laborer died and eight others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed while they were working on a section of a railway track in east Delhi on Thursday, police said.Shehzad, a resident of Rajasthans Alwar district, was killed in the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021