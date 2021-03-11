Left Menu

VCTI Reports Strong Growth and Demand for Network Technology and Services Offerings

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 10:06 IST
VCTI, the broadband, and network technology experts, today announced that it has achieved 70% in customer growth. The company also reached significant milestones in advancing broadband, network, and cloud technologies with new product innovations, expanding its software development centers of excellence in Bangalore and bolstering management.

This continued company momentum speaks to considerable market opportunity and demand for VCTI's expertise in intelligent automation of service provider operations, network appliance development, and complex cloud migration.

''I am exceptionally proud of the team's ability to respond quickly, and deliver high-quality software and services under intense time pressure,'' said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. ''Our deep skills in network technologies and software enabled us to quickly adapt to changing customer requirements and needs to grow our customer base. It's especially gratifying to have earned the trust of a growing roster of highly innovative technology companies.'' VCTI's 2020 momentum included several major milestones: Exceptional Business Performance: VCTI reports a 70% increase in new customers for 2020 and almost 100% customer retention.

Expanded Software Development Centers of Excellence: VCTI provides full project delivery teams to a prestigious list of global technology companies. The technical practices, located in Bangalore, India, are:

Network Technologies

• Microservices

• Cloud Migration & Virtualization

• Security

• Testing & Test Automation New Product Innovations: VCTI continues to define the market with dozens of innovations, adding three new, differentiated offerings to its growing broadband portfolio including • Integrated Wireless-Wireline Network Planning Optimization

• Rapid Broadband Planning Service

ServiceNow Technology Partner Program New Executive Hire: VCTI appointed Tito Sharma as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Operations, and to the Company's Board of Directors to help support its next phase of growth.

VCTI Careers: VCTI is currently hiring to support its growth and plans a 40% increase of its employee base in 2021. More details on careers at VCTI can be found at https://vcti.io/join-us/.

About VCTI VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies in the world, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India.

