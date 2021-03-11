Scaffolding collapses during railway track repair work, 1 killed

A laborer died and eight others were injured after a scaffolding collapsed while they were working on a section of a railway track in east Delhi on Thursday, police said.

Shehzad, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar district, was killed in the incident near Yamuna Khadar, while those injured are undergoing treatment at the Jag Parvesh Hospital and the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital here, they said.

They were all contractual laborers engaged in repairing works and were on the scaffolding when it collapsed. The contractor has been booked for negligence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

The FIR in the case has been registered at the Shakarpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304-A (causing death by negligence), he said.

