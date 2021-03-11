Left Menu

Road accident in Agra leaves nine dead

Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Thursday morning after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley, police said. Three others injured in the crash are hospitalized, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said. The incident took place on the Agra-Kanpur highway in the Etmadaula police station area around 5 am, he said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Thursday morning after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley, police said. Three others injured in the crash are hospitalized, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said. The incident took place on the Agra-Kanpur highway in the Etmadaula police station area around 5 am, he said.

"The speeding SUV crossed over to the other side of the road where it hit the tractor-trolley. 12 people got injured and were taken to a hospital, where nine of them succumbed to the injuries," Kumar said.

The victims belong to Jharkhand, he added.

Further details were awaited.

