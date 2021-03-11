Road accident in Agra leaves nine dead

Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Thursday morning after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley, police said. Three others injured in the crash are hospitalized, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said. The incident took place on the Agra-Kanpur highway in the Etmadaula police station area around 5 am, he said.

"The speeding SUV crossed over to the other side of the road where it hit the tractor-trolley. 12 people got injured and were taken to a hospital, where nine of them succumbed to the injuries," Kumar said.

Advertisement

The victims belong to Jharkhand, he added.

Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)