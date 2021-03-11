Left Menu

At core of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is to create wealth, values for humanity: PM

Asserting that a self-reliant India is good for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that at the core of Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity.Speaking at the launch of the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandas Bhagavad Gita via video conferencing, the prime minister said 1.3 billion people of India have decided their course of action which is that they are going to make India Atmanirbhar or self-reliant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 11:22 IST
At core of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is to create wealth, values for humanity: PM

Asserting that a self-reliant India is good for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that at the core of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is to create wealth and values ''not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity''.

Speaking at the launch of the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's 'Bhagavad Gita' via video conferencing, the prime minister said 1.3 billion people of India have decided their course of action which is that they are going to make India 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant. ''In the long term, only a self-reliant India is in everyone's interest. At the core of Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Atmanirbhar Bharat is good for the world,'' he said.

In the recent past, when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them, he said ''Our scientists worked in a quick time to come out with vaccines. Now, India is humbled that vaccines made in India are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what the Bhagavad Gita teaches us,'' the prime minister stressed.

He said when the Bhagavad Gita was born there was conflict and many feel that humanity is passing through similar conflict and challenges now, Modi said.

''The world is fighting a tough battle against a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. The economic and social impacts are also far reaching. In such a time, the path shown in Bhagavad Gita becomes ever relevant,'' he asserted.

It could provide strength and direction to once again emerge victorious from the challenges humanity faces, he said ''In India, we saw many instances of this. --our people-powered fight against COVID-19, the outstanding spirit of the people, the courage of citizens, one can say that behind this is a glimpse of what the Gita highlights,'' he said.

Noting that E-books are becoming very popular specially among the youth, Modi said, therefore, this effort will connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita.

The beauty of the Gita is in its depth, diversity and flexibility, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese smartphone company Vivo back as IPL title sponsor

Chinese smartphone company Vivois back as the title sponsor of the Indian Premium League cricket tournament, almost a year after the sponsorship deal with the BCCI was suspended amid the India-China border standoff.The company, which compet...

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Budgam

A CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam on Thursday morning. According to the CRPF, the jawan, Amar Jyoti R K of 79 Battalion was mentally disturbed died by shooting himself in the ...

Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list

Myanmars military junta has removed Arakan Army AA insurgents from its list of terrorist groups because the faction has stopped attacks and in order to help establish peace across the country, state media said on Thursday.The move comes at ...

Ukraine COVID-19 hospitalisations jump to record high

A record-high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, health ministry data show on Wednesday. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook 4,250 people were hospitalized in the past day, almost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021