Ramco transforms Caverton Helicopters' business processes

Aviation software specialist Ramco Systems said on Thursday it has integrated and digitally transformed the business processes of Caverton Helicopters, a Nigerian aerospace company serving the offshore oil and gas industry and other business sectors.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:05 IST
Ramco's aviation software is used to manage 4,000-plus aircraft globally. Image Credit: ANI

Aviation software specialist Ramco Systems said on Thursday it has integrated and digitally transformed the business processes of Caverton Helicopters, a Nigerian aerospace company serving the offshore oil and gas industry and other business sectors. Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 enables Caverton Helicopters with solutions to track transactions, execute work packages, online visibility of aircraft utilisation and generate flight contract billing besides a host of other functions.

The provision of accurate data also eliminates the risk of releasing aircraft that are not airworthy. "Infused with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Ramco's Aviation M&E MRO suite has been successfully bringing about transformation for our customers in the aviation, aerospace and defence space," said Virender Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Ramco Systems.

Ramco Aviation, Aerospace and Defence is trusted by 24,000-plus users to manage over 4,000 aircraft globally. Caverton Helicopters, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, operates a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft across multiple locations in Nigeria and West Africa. Since its inception 18 years ago, it has operated for major international oil companies with a combined contract value of two billion dollars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

