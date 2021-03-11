Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:36 IST
WPP relaunches buyback after client wins
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it would relaunch its buyback scheme immediately after cost cuts and client wins under its new strategy helped it to post full-year results slightly better than forecast.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey, and GroupM agencies reported a fourth-quarter drop of underlying net sales of 6.5%, slightly better than an analyst consensus of -6.7%, taking the full-year drop to 8.2%.

It reiterated its guidance for 2021 of a mid-single-digit rise in underlying net sales, returning to growth in the second quarter.

