WPP relaunches buyback after client wins in 2020

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said it would relaunch its buyback scheme immediately after cost cuts and client wins helped it to post full-year results that were slightly better than feared. The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey, and GroupM agencies reported a fourth-quarter drop of underlying net sales of 6.5%, slightly better than an analyst consensus of -6.7%, taking the full-year drop to 8.2%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey, and GroupM agencies reported a fourth-quarter drop of underlying net sales of 6.5%, slightly better than an analyst consensus of -6.7%, taking the full-year drop to 8.2%.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey, and GroupM agencies reported a fourth-quarter drop of underlying net sales of 6.5%, slightly better than an analyst consensus of -6.7%, taking the full-year drop to 8.2%. It reiterated its guidance for 2021 of a mid-single-digit rise in underlying net sales, returning to growth in the second quarter.

The British firm was hit hard at the start of the pandemic when, in the middle of a strategy reset, clients stopped spending to conserve cash. It has now won new work by helping clients develop their e-commerce and digital capabilities, such as helping Ford launch a new car via online platforms when they couldn't open showrooms and working with others to build commercial online marketplaces.

It said it had secured a "market-leading" $4.4 billion of net new business from companies including Alibaba, HSBC, Intel, Uber, and Unilever. A reduction in headcount, the use of fewer freelances, and a massive cut to the travel budget helped the group to save around 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7168 pounds)

