Left Menu

China stocks jump on better-than-expected bank lending data, Sino-US meeting in focus

Official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank sought to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms. At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 2.36% at 3,436.83, posting its best day since Oct. 12, 2020.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:00 IST
China stocks jump on better-than-expected bank lending data, Sino-US meeting in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks jumped on Thursday, as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries. Official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank sought to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms.

At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 2.36% at 3,436.83, posting its best day since Oct. 12, 2020. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.49% to 5,128.22, recording its best session in nearly two months. The financial sector sub-index was higher by 2.67%, the consumer staples sector rose 3.45%, the real estate index edged up 1.17% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 2.72%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.17% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.61%. Morgan Stanley analysts said Chinese equities appeared to be more resilient than their major emerging market peers in a global rising yield environment.

Onshore A-share market has shown more resilience historically both as the yield was rising and stayed above trend, which supported their preference for A-shares, they said in a note. Sino-U.S. relations re-emerged as another key focus, with some market hopes for de-escalation in the ties between the world's two largest economies.

Chinese diplomats will meet with U.S. officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air updates offer to creditors in a key step towards survival

Norwegian Air said it had presented an updated restructuring proposal to creditors on Thursday, a major step in the airlines plan to sharply cut debt and trim the fleet to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.If approved by enough creditors an...

Soccer-Middlesbrough's Bolasie suffers online racist abuse

Middlesbroughs on-loan winger Yannick Bolasie has hit out at the keyboard warriors who subjected him to online racial abuse and shared an image of a message he received on Instagram. The 31-year-old, who is on loan from Everton, tweeted Som...

Couple killed as jeep hits bicycle

A 35-year-old man and his wife were killed when a jeep hit their bicycle in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district, police said on Thursday.After the collision, the jeep mounted the footpath, ramming into three pedestrians, all of them women.Accordi...

Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths

Russia reported 9,270 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 1,281 in Moscow, taking its total case tally to 4,360,823 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus task force also said that 459 people had died in the last 24 hours...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021