EdTech Startup Mokusei Intelligence seeks Partners, Collaborators, and Reviewers for its Upcoming Pilot Program

BANGALORE, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mokusei Intelligence has announced that it is actively seeking partners and collaborators, especially from the education and travel sector. The Company said that its ideal partner would be an entity or individual with an active network of young people and one that is open to experimentation or exploration. The newly launched startup expressed a clear preference for partnering young startups and educators. A couple of such partnerships, the company said, are already in the pipeline.

In a statement, Ashish Bohora, Founder of Mokusei Intelligence, said, ''We are happy to partner or collaborate with entities bigger and larger than us. But those entities must be open to working with a startup that is still learning and evolving as it grows. They should be able to adapt themselves to unpredictable, quickly changing situations and real-time improvisation as necessary for the pilot program or joint project.'' The Company said that it needs to finalize partnerships before March 31, 2021, so process changes and updates can be incorporated in tech development for its upcoming pilot program, and the vallued.ai app can be redesigned in sync with the partnership or collaboration agreements.

Mokusei emphasized that its partners need not be Indian entities alone. They can be based out of any part of the world and are most welcome as long as they are official and legally established entities.

''Those who are interested in partnering with us are requested to visit https://www.vallued.ai/about. The website can get tricky and confusing to understand. This design is purposeful and intentional, however. It is not meant to be understood in a single visit. It has been designed to pique the curiosity of visitors and elicit questions. They may feel free to reach out to Mokusei directly in case of any questions, doubts, or queries,'' said Ashish Bohora.

''Interested partners are requested to understand about vallued.ai when they reach out to discuss partnership or collaboration opportunities. Mokusei would love to hear from them, in fact, in case they too have ideas and proposals for partnerships in mind based on their understanding of the Mokusei model,'' Bohora added.

Meanwhile, Mokusei Intelligence also announced that it is actively seeking journalists and members of the press from the print, electronic and digital media - preferably with international contacts and press networks - as reviewers for its website and pilot program. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit, explore and review https://www.vallued.ai so they can spread the word about vallued.ai and Mokusei's funding initiative for education or travel. The Company had initially planned to shortlist the first 36 reviews and opinion pieces about vallued.ai website and the Mokusei model. This shortlist has now been extended & widened to include the first 100 reviews and opinion pieces worldwide. The company has taken this decision to accomodate journalists and press reviewers from all over the world.

Writers and journalists interested in collaborating as reviewers can reach out and connect with Ashish Bohora directly to get their questions, queries, and doubts addressed. For more details, they can access the company's press releases on https://www.vallued.ai/news, and check the following link for additional details: https://fuonews.com/mokusei-intelligence-invites-journalists-bloggers-podcast-hosts-social-media-influencers-to-explore-www-vallued-ai/ About Mokusei Intelligence: Incorporated on 17 February 2021, Mokusei Intelligence received official Startup Recognition from the Government of India on 25 February 2021. Mokusei Intelligence, founded by Ashish Bohora, is a social impact and education centric tech company focused on developing AI/ML based solutions to address social challenges. The company's first flagship product cum service is a digital mobile-only online 'cheating-detection' assessment app platform called vallued.ai which is set to launch in May 2021. This young startup is officially registered in Bangalore and has its team spread across geographies.

