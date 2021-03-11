Nandani Creation plans to invest USD 1.3 mn to open up to 25 stores over 2 yrs

Left Menu

Apparel firm Nandani Creation, parent company of Jaipurkurti.com, on Thursday said it plans to invest USD 1.3 million to open up to 25 stores over the next two years across the country.In the next 2 years, we are planning to set up close to 25 stores across 5 states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:33 IST
Apparel firm Nandani Creation, parent company of Jaipurkurti.com, on Thursday said it plans to invest USD 1.3 million to open up to 25 stores over the next two years across the country.

''In the next 2 years, we are planning to set up close to 25 stores across 5 states. This will entail an investment of USD 1.3 million. A bulk of our expansion plan will be executed in the next financial year i.e. FY 21-22 and we hope to open 12-15 stores,'' Anuj Mundra, Chairman and MD of Nandani Creation Ltd, said in a statement.

The company, which at present has three stores in Rajasthan, plans to further expand in the state. It also has plans to foray into Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

''For FY 2021-22, key cities of Rajasthan like Kota, Sikar, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Neemrana and Alwar have been finalised as per the Nandani Creation's expansion plans. For the FY 2022-23, Nandani Creation eyes big cities like Pune, Gurgaon, Indore and Delhi. Out of these four cities, Pune will be a franchisee. For which company will take approx. 37500 sq ft. on lease for opening new stores,'' the company added.

Nandani Creation said it is moving to the main board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform of NSE by end of May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

