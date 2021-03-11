Left Menu

Rela Hospital launches South Chennai Dialysis Support Group

Today, Rela Hospital and Prof. Mohamed Rela announced the launch of South Chennai Dialysis Support Group, a Health Equity Initiative, focused on addressing access of information, care and support for diverse families living with kidney diseases.

Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today, Rela Hospital and Prof. Mohamed Rela announced the launch of South Chennai Dialysis Support Group, a Health Equity Initiative, focused on addressing access of information, care and support for diverse families living with kidney diseases. This initiative is to connect and support people who have undergone a Kidney transplant, Dialysis patient and also to create awareness among the public about Dialysis, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) and other treatments incidental to Kidney diseases.

This group renders support through regular meeting and campaign which will be taken across hospitals in future. South Chennai Dialysis Support Group will have a steering committee of Doctors from different specialties ranging from Nephrologist to urologist to renal transplants who are experts in kidney disease research and care to guide this Health Equity Initiative. Rela Hospital is proud to launch South Chennai Dialysis Support Group. Going beyond treatments, they believe that support groups for patients dealing with kidney disease are an important need. In addition to providing medical knowledge through their experts, they are enabling patient-to-patient collaboration and exchange of information. Spread the word! It's a space for people with kidney conditions to feel connected informed and empowered.

"What makes this initiative different is our focus on creating action-oriented, meaningful, and measurable change for the dialysis community in the near-term. We want to put interventions in place to reach people before they show up in the emergency room with kidney failure," said Prof Rela, speaking at the launch. Patients Rudhran who is successfully undergoing Dialysis for 8 years and Shanmugam for 1.5 Years, shared their experience on Dialysis and how they underwent the stages of treatment under the guidance of well know Kidney transplant experts which was very helpful for the other patients/participants who participated in the launch.

This launch was attended by Dr Jagdish - Consultant Nephrology, Dr Suresh Radhakrishnan - Senior Consultant Urology and Dr Gomathy Narasimhan, Liver and Renal Transplantation surgeon where they spoke about "Need for Support Groups" and its importance, the South Chennai Dialysis Support Group is formed to create awareness about transplantation, Dialysis among the public on safeguarding their Kidney and to connect people with same disorders which may create a self-confidence amidst themself. This initiative also focus on this year's theme "Living well with Kidney diseases."

