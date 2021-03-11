Left Menu

Dr. Bhasker to get an award from the United Nation Welfare Foundation, USA

World-renowned homoeopathic physician Dr Bhasker Sharma, (Founder President

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:54 IST
Dr. Bhasker to get an award from the United Nation Welfare Foundation, USA
Dr Bhasker Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/SRV Media): World-renowned homoeopathic physician Dr Bhasker Sharma, (Founder President: Dr Sharma Homoeopathy Hospital and Research Foundation) research work has established many new paradigms in medical practice. The common man is also making qualitative improvements in his way of life through his research work. Impressed by his outstanding work globally, on March 19 2021, the United Nation Welfare Foundation, "A Unit of United Nation Inter-Governmental Organization" (USA) will be getting an award of Rs one lakh to Dr Bhasker Sharma who belongs to Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (India).

The award will be presented to Dr Bhasker by the Foundation's Head Prof Dr Gm Jasbir Singh (USA) and the Supreme Court Advocate of India Priyanka Arora in the office of the organization based in New Delhi. Dr Bhasker is the only person from all over the world to whom the organization is giving this award. He also received the Presidential Lifestyle Award at the hands of Donald J. Trump, the former President of the United States, and has received many national international awards. Along with this, he has also set hundreds of world records.

As the creator of hundreds of books fame is globally on receiving the award for Dr Bhasker Sharma. Dr Vijay D Bajaj (Founder President of WAC India), Dr Jyoti V.Bajaj ( Founder President WAC Book of Records International), Dr Mario C. Lucero (Philippines) Dr Kalvin Morgan (West Africa) Dr Weal Fam (Egypt), Peter Durdik (Germany) Amb Prof Buhari Isha (Nigeria), Dr Charles Ebohoria Usiholo (Nigeria), have congratulated. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

