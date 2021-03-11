Left Menu

Digital shift and vaccines help WPP plot path to recovery

Hit in early 2020 by the sudden collapse in spending as clients hoarded cash, WPP has steadily improved by helping businesses build e-commerce and digital offerings to reach consumers when shopping districts remained shut. It forecast a return to growth in the second quarter of 2021 after a reduction in headcount, the use of fewer freelancers and a massive cut to the travel budget helped the British company save around 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:23 IST
Digital shift and vaccines help WPP plot path to recovery

The world's biggest advertising company WPP said it would relaunch its buyback scheme immediately after its work to promote vaccines and help clients shift online helped get it through the worst of the pandemic. Hit in early 2020 by the sudden collapse in spending as clients hoarded cash, WPP has steadily improved by helping businesses build e-commerce and digital offerings to reach consumers when shopping districts remained shut.

It forecast a return to growth in the second quarter of 2021 after a reduction in headcount, the use of fewer freelancers and a massive cut to the travel budget helped the British company save around 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion). The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies reported a fourth-quarter drop in underlying net sales of 6.5%, slightly better than an analyst consensus of -6.7%, taking the full-year drop to 8.2% compared with a forecast of -8.4%.

"We're pretty pleased with the performance given all of the uncertainties over the last 12 months and what we've been navigating economically," Chief Executive Mark Read told Reuters. WPP won new work by helping clients develop their e-commerce and digital capabilities, such as helping Ford launch a new car via online platforms when they couldn't open showrooms and working with others to build commercial online marketplaces.

It said it had secured a "market-leading" $4.4 billion of net new business from companies including Alibaba, HSBC, Intel, Uber and Unilever. WPP shares hit a year-high, and were last up 1.3%, giving it a market valuation of 11.3 billion pounds. Read said the recent purchase of many failing retail brands by online-only groups such as Boohoo and ASOS in Britain suggested the rapid shift online and away from physical stores would last to some extent beyond the pandemic.

He launched a new strategy more than two years ago to better combine the group's digital and data capabilities with its creative agencies, a new approach that had been demanded by clients who accused the 100,000-strong group of being unwieldy. The share price has recovered from the depths of March 2020, but it has halved from a peak four years ago.

Shore Capital analyst Roddy Davidson said the group's move to simplify operations, improve internal cooperation, invest in technology and cut debt had strengthened its position. French rival Publicis has also forecast a return to growth in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7168 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APPS KA BAAP is launching on 18th March

Apps Ka Baap A made in India all in one social app for every user New Delhi, 11th March 2021 We love our phones and more than the social apps are the lifeline to our everyday chores, reminders and entertainment. In simple words, for every ...

EXPLAINER-Activists, drug groups in waiver war over COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization WTO council is discussing a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine and other medical patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.The idea...

India’s Digital Transformation Story - a Growth Paradox?

Nitin Seths Winning in the digital age, defines the seven building blocks for success Gurgaon, Haryana, Delhi, India Business Wire India Winning in the Digital Age Seven Building Blocks of Successful Digital Transformation, authored by Nit...

China moves to overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021