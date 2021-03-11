Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks and currencies extend gains as tepid inflation calms markets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:26 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks and currencies extend gains as tepid inflation calms markets
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tame U.S. inflation data and well-behaved Treasury yields saw emerging stocks extend gains for a third straight day on Thursday while emerging currencies were set for their best day in over a month. MSCI's index of EM stocks was up 1.9%, making it more than 4% above Tuesday's low – staging a healthy comeback after dipping into correction territory earlier this week.

The benchmark was lifted by healthy gains in Asia where China's mainland stocks rose about 2.5% after better-than-expected data on new bank lending, while South Korean shares climbed 2%. Giving a leg-up to risk assets were declines in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar after data showed underlying U.S. inflation remained tepid. Successful debt auctions in the United States also helped tame bond yields with eyes on the auction of 30-year U.S. bonds on Thursday.

Risk assets across the globe had sold off recently as worries about higher inflation sent U.S. bond yields higher at an alarming pace. Concerns persist that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the United States set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden could overheat the economy. "Given that (the) $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill cleared its final stages yesterday, the issuance of new government debt is expected to rise above the $3.6 trillion issued in 2020," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

"This should keep yields rising from current levels, but it is the momentum of the rise that will impact equities." Further buoying sentiment, the White House announced late on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska in the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration.

Following Asian counterparts into the black, the Turkish lira and the South African rand firmed 0.8% and 1% respectively, both extending gains to a third straight session. Russia's rouble rose for a fifth session running aided also by rising oil prices. In Turkey, markets paid little heed to data showing the country's current account deficit in January came in at $1.867 billion – more than a Reuters forecast.

EM bond spreads reduced further, with the premium demanded by investors to hold EM dollar debt over U.S. treasuries having declined 7 basis points since hitting a three-month high on Tuesday. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For the RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APPS KA BAAP is launching on 18th March

Apps Ka Baap A made in India all in one social app for every user New Delhi, 11th March 2021 We love our phones and more than the social apps are the lifeline to our everyday chores, reminders and entertainment. In simple words, for every ...

EXPLAINER-Activists, drug groups in waiver war over COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization WTO council is discussing a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine and other medical patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.The idea...

India’s Digital Transformation Story - a Growth Paradox?

Nitin Seths Winning in the digital age, defines the seven building blocks for success Gurgaon, Haryana, Delhi, India Business Wire India Winning in the Digital Age Seven Building Blocks of Successful Digital Transformation, authored by Nit...

China moves to overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021