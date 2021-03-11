Left Menu

ICICI Lombard's InstaSpect settles over 10 lakh motor insurance claims since launch

The customers can live stream the damage to the insurer, eliminating physical survey.It brings down the claim approval time to a few hours, ICICI Lombard said.The feature has gained tremendous acceptance among motor insurance customers and reached the milestone of more than 1 million motor insurance claim approvals since its launch, a company statement said.Due to pandemic-driven social distancing, agents and surveyors found it difficult to travel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:27 IST
ICICI Lombard's InstaSpect settles over 10 lakh motor insurance claims since launch

ICICI Lombard General Insurnace (ICICI Lombard) on Thursday said its virtual assessment-based motor claims approval facility has settled over 10 lakh cases since its launch in 2018.

The DIY (Do-it-yourself) feature InstaSpect is the part of company's IL TakeCare app. The customers can live stream the damage to the insurer, eliminating physical survey.

It brings down the claim approval time to a few hours, ICICI Lombard said.

The feature has gained tremendous acceptance among motor insurance customers and reached the milestone of more than 1 million motor insurance claim approvals since its launch, a company statement said.

Due to pandemic-driven social distancing, agents and surveyors found it difficult to travel. InstaSpect was the easiest way to settle motor insurance claims seamlessly and instantly.

Interactive elements such as instant survey on live video call assisted by claims manager and query resolution in real-time have significantly contributed to the app feature's popularity, said the company.

The claimant gets a rough estimate of the damage and liability, and further directed to the nearest network garage.

Acknowleding the distressing event of a crash and dealing with repairs and claim approval as daunting process, ICICI Lombard Head of Motor, Underwriting and Claims, Amitabh Jain said InstaSpect gives an instant solution to customers and is very easy to use.

ICICI Lombard said IL TakeCare app is one-stop solution for motor, health and wellness needs of customers. The app also provides OPD solutions to health insurance customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APPS KA BAAP is launching on 18th March

Apps Ka Baap A made in India all in one social app for every user New Delhi, 11th March 2021 We love our phones and more than the social apps are the lifeline to our everyday chores, reminders and entertainment. In simple words, for every ...

EXPLAINER-Activists, drug groups in waiver war over COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization WTO council is discussing a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine and other medical patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.The idea...

India’s Digital Transformation Story - a Growth Paradox?

Nitin Seths Winning in the digital age, defines the seven building blocks for success Gurgaon, Haryana, Delhi, India Business Wire India Winning in the Digital Age Seven Building Blocks of Successful Digital Transformation, authored by Nit...

China moves to overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021