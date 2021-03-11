Bata India ropes in Kartik Aaryan as new brand ambassador

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Footwear major Bata India on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador.

''Carrying forward Bata's fashion-forward narrative, Kartik will be seen promoting popular brands under the Bata umbrella. The association will begin with the launch of a new campaign by Bata. Kartik will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums,'' the company said in a statement.

Anand Narang, VP-Marketing, Bata India Ltd, said: ''We are happy to have Kartik Aaryan on board as our new ambassador. At Bata, we have been transforming the brand by making our stores more inviting and changing our portfolio to have more casuals, sneakers, and fashion styles to attract more millennials... Our association with Kartik will help in further strengthening our connection with the youth and bringing to fore our younger brands like Bata Red Label, North Star, Power & Hush Puppies." Bata India offers footwear, accessories, and bags across brands including Bata, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit, and Bubblegummers.

