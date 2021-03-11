Europe begins review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19

Europe begins review of Eli Lilly's antibodies for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:45 IST
Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had initiated a rolling review of data on antibodies bamlanivimab and etesemivab being developed by U.S. company Eli Lilly to treat COVID-19.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was yet to evaluate the full dataset, adding it was too early to draw any conclusions regarding the benefit-risk balance of the medicines.
