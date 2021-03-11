Left Menu

Sterling holds above $1.39 as dollar weakens

The pound fell 0.2% against the euro to 85.82 pence before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where policymakers are expected to signal faster money printing to keep a lid on borrowing costs and commit again to rock-bottom rates. Sterling has been among the best-performing major currencies so far this year, reaching $1.424 in February.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:46 IST
Sterling holds above $1.39 as dollar weakens
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound made slim gains on Thursday, holding above $1.39 as the dollar weakened and investors remained focused on hopes that Britain's relatively successful COVID-19 vaccine program would support its economic recovery. Sterling gained 0.1% to $1.3949 by 0858. Analysts said the limited moves were largely driven by the dollar in the absence of any clear catalysts.

The dollar fell 0.2% versus a basket of currencies after benign data on U.S. consumer prices and a decline in Treasury yields led some investors to trim bets on a rapid acceleration in inflation. The pound fell 0.2% against the euro to 85.82 pence before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where policymakers are expected to signal faster money printing to keep a lid on borrowing costs and commit again to rock-bottom rates.

Sterling has been among the best-performing major currencies so far this year, reaching $1.424 in February. Still, the pound has slipped around 2.5% since its Feb. 24 high. Among the drivers of the gains have been the UK's progress on COVID-19 vaccinations and plans to loosen lockdown measures, analysts said, as well as dwindling expectations that the Bank of England would push interest rates below zero.

"The prospects or risks of negative rates have been fully removed - that's important as well," said Derek Halpenny, EMEA head of research for global markets at MUFG. Relief a no-deal Brexit was avoided at the end of 2020 may help investors return to the UK, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar....

UPDATE 4-China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...

APPS KA BAAP is launching on 18th March

Apps Ka Baap A made in India all in one social app for every user New Delhi, 11th March 2021 We love our phones and more than the social apps are the lifeline to our everyday chores, reminders and entertainment. In simple words, for every ...

EXPLAINER-Activists, drug groups in waiver war over COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization WTO council is discussing a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine and other medical patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.The idea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021