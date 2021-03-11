Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1.10 crore at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1.10 crore at Mangaluru airportPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:51 IST
In a major haul, Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized gold and foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.10 crore from a woman passenger.
The passenger, Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod in Kerala, came from Dubai by an Air India flight.
She was trying to smuggle gold by concealing it in her inner garments including sanitary pads and also in socks.
Gold of net weight 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore was seized.
Foreign-origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession.
Further investigations were on, Customs sources said.
