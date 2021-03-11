Detel plans to set up 150 sales outlets for EVs in North India this year

Homegrown brand Detel on Thursday said it plans to establish a network of 150 sales outlets in North India for its electric vehicle vertical by the end of this year.

The company aims to strengthen its presence in the region with its newly launched range of electric two-wheelers, the company said in a statement.

The domestic EV manufacturer also plans to target sub-dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its footprints, it added.

With an aim to manufacture 100 per cent localised electric scooter components, Detel also plans to open an assembly unit in Gurugram to produce 1 lakh low-speed electric-vehicles per year.

''We are working furiously on our plans to open new dealership networks pan India. Our acquired dealerships will reinforce Detel's mission to reach out to millions at the bottom of the pyramid with smart, sustainable, and affordable products,'' Detel Founder Yogesh Bhatia said.

The objective of this exercise is to rapidly cover the key markets and to increase the sales and market share in the low-speed EV segment, he added.

Detel has been in the Indian market since 2017 with its electronic goods and consumer gadgets. In January 2020, the company entered the EV industry with a vision to facilitate Indian customers with smart EV vehicles.

