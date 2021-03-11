Left Menu

Detel plans to set up 150 sales outlets for EVs in North India this year

Our acquired dealerships will reinforce Detels mission to reach out to millions at the bottom of the pyramid with smart, sustainable, and affordable products, Detel Founder Yogesh Bhatia said.The objective of this exercise is to rapidly cover the key markets and to increase the sales and market share in the low-speed EV segment, he added.Detel has been in the Indian market since 2017 with its electronic goods and consumer gadgets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:00 IST
Detel plans to set up 150 sales outlets for EVs in North India this year

Homegrown brand Detel on Thursday said it plans to establish a network of 150 sales outlets in North India for its electric vehicle vertical by the end of this year.

The company aims to strengthen its presence in the region with its newly launched range of electric two-wheelers, the company said in a statement.

The domestic EV manufacturer also plans to target sub-dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its footprints, it added.

With an aim to manufacture 100 per cent localised electric scooter components, Detel also plans to open an assembly unit in Gurugram to produce 1 lakh low-speed electric-vehicles per year.

''We are working furiously on our plans to open new dealership networks pan India. Our acquired dealerships will reinforce Detel's mission to reach out to millions at the bottom of the pyramid with smart, sustainable, and affordable products,'' Detel Founder Yogesh Bhatia said.

The objective of this exercise is to rapidly cover the key markets and to increase the sales and market share in the low-speed EV segment, he added.

Detel has been in the Indian market since 2017 with its electronic goods and consumer gadgets. In January 2020, the company entered the EV industry with a vision to facilitate Indian customers with smart EV vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar....

UPDATE 4-China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...

APPS KA BAAP is launching on 18th March

Apps Ka Baap A made in India all in one social app for every user New Delhi, 11th March 2021 We love our phones and more than the social apps are the lifeline to our everyday chores, reminders and entertainment. In simple words, for every ...

EXPLAINER-Activists, drug groups in waiver war over COVID-19 shot patents

A World Trade Organization WTO council is discussing a proposal by India and South Africa that COVID-19 vaccine and other medical patents be suspended to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with spare production capacity.The idea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021