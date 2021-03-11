Left Menu

16 injured as tribal groups clash over offensive TikTok videos in Pakistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:03 IST
At least 16 people have been seriously injured in Pakistan's Sindh province after two tribal groups clashed over ''offensive TikTok videos'', police said on Thursday.

The fight broke out on Wednesday after the two groups in Mirpur Sakro area mocked each other, using ''offensive'' clips on the video-sharing platform, officials said.

All the 16 injured persons have been shifted to Karachi for treatment, eight of them are said to be in critical condition, a local official said.

“The dispute started three days ago, when youths from the two tribes uploaded videos on TikTok. This led to tension between the groups,” he said, adding that attackers used bamboo sticks with iron hooks and axes in the fight.

Pakistan in October last year had banned TikTok, citing ''immoral'' content. However, the ban was lifted in just ten days after the Chinese-owned company promised to moderate its content.

Several youths have lost their lives trying to shoot daring videos on the platform. TikTok has nearly 20 million users in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

