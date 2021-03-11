Left Menu

European shares hit new one-year peak ahead of ECB decision

European stocks hit a new one-year high on Thursday as worries about a spike in inflation eased, while investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision for its views on a recent rise in bond yields. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, up for a fourth straight session as Wall Street stocks rallied overnight on tame inflation data and as the U.S. Congress approved one of the largest economic stimulus measures in history.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 15:07 IST
European shares hit new one-year peak ahead of ECB decision

European stocks hit a new one-year high on Thursday as worries about a spike in inflation eased, while investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision for its views on a recent rise in bond yields.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, up for a fourth straight session as Wall Street stocks rallied overnight on tame inflation data and as the U.S. Congress approved one of the largest economic stimulus measures in history. Technology, mining and retail sectors were the top gainers in Europe, rising between 1.2% and 2%.

Banks fell the most, with UK-based lender HSBC's shares falling 3.9%. "Fears regarding higher inflation and policy tightening have been reduced and the consequence is a continued recovery in sentiment," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Euro zone stocks gained 0.4% to trade at their highest level in over 13 years ahead of the ECB meeting where policymakers will be keen to calm markets by signalling faster money printing to keep a lid on borrowing costs and recommit to rock-bottom rates until well into a recovery. The policy decision is due at 1245 GMT, followed by ECB chief Christine Lagarde's news conference at 1330 GMT.

"Lagarde will have to convince markets that the central bank remains strongly committed to securing favorable financing conditions and how she communicates this will be particularly important for financial markets," Unicredit analysts said in a note. European stock markets are on course to record strong weekly gains on hopes that massive stimulus measures and vaccination programmes will spur a recovery in global economy, while calmer bond markets boosted appetite for riskier assets like equities.

Among individual stocks, France's state-controlled power group EDF jumped 5.7% after Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a local TV that there will be no break-up of the company as negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of the company enter a final stage, sources told Reuters. Rolls-Royce edged up 0.9% as the British engine-maker stuck to its forecast to burn through less cash this year after posting a worse-than-expected 2020 loss.

German fashion house Hugo Boss AG dropped 2.9% after saying it expects coronavirus restrictions to keep weighing on its business in the first quarter. German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess fell 4.1% after providing a disappointing 2021 earnings outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Social media posts misleading about distribution of food parcels

The Gauteng Social Development Department has distanced itself from fake social media messages about the distribution of food parcels in the province.The departments Deputy Director-General for Social Welfare Services, Onkemetse Kabasia not...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit highest in a week as inflation worries ebb

World stocks rose to their highest in just over a week on Thursday after a report on U.S. consumer prices calmed investor nerves about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.European stocks climbed, with the...

Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar....

UPDATE 4-China moves to overhaul Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition

Chinas parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the citys institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians loyalty to Beijing. The measu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021